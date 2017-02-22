Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney set to remain at Old Trafford

Wayne Rooney looks set to commit his short term future to Manchester United, despite having multiple offers from numerous Chinese clubs.

Reports have suggested Chinese Super League teams have been willing to make the all-time leading goalscorer at the Old Trafford club the highest paid player in the world on £750,000-a-week.

The England striker has had limited opportunities this season with Mourinho eager to continue to shape the team in his image, although it would seem apparent that the forward is unlikely to leave United until the summer with a number of other's United careers under threat.

Rooney has 18 months left on his Manchester United contract, although the club have the option of extending it by another year. Under Mourinho, Rooney has become a squad player at United and has not played since February 1 because of a muscle injury.

Chinese Interest in Rooney

Tianjin Quanjian manager Fabio Cannavaro, in an interview to Tianjin TV, said:"We did make an approach for Rooney, but it was just chit-chat because he simply doesn't suit our style of play."

Some other of the Chinese clubs interested in the England and Manchester United captain include Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande, who are managed by Felipe Scolari, and Beijing Guoan, who finished fifth in the CSL last season.

The supposed decision comes after intense media speculation around the 31-year-old's future, after a lack of game time and the player increasingly playing less of a pivotal role in the side.

Jose on Rooney's Future

When asked about Rooney’s future, United boss Jose Mourinho said> “Of course I can't guarantee [he will be here]. I can't guarantee that I'm here next week, how can I guarantee that a player is here next season?”

The United boss has previously stated: “It is not a question for me because I am happy to have him. I don't want him to leave." However, it is clear it is a matter of when, and not if, Rooney’s Manchester United career will finally draw to a close.

Mourinho was speaking ahead of his side's Europa League round of 32 tie against Saint-Etienne, with the Red Devils travelling to France with a three-goal advantage.