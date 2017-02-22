Southampton's Fraser Forster wants to take the fight to Manchester United on Sunday

Southampton face off against Manchester United as clear underdogs in the EFL Cup final, but Fraser Forster hopes he won't have to be 'la gran muralla' come Sunday.

In times past playing for Celtic in high-pressure games, the 6ft 7ins goalkeeper may have found himself facing numerous shots - ones that were met with fine saves.

Especially in a 2-1 win against world-giants Barcelona, where Forster managed to deny the onslaught from the likes of Lionel Messi and Alexis Sanchez - leading to the Spanish press crowning him as "the Great Wall", something that the 28-year-old isn't aiming to put up in his side's encounter against the Red Devils.

Although Forster reminisced of those moments, he explained that while it's "nice to play like I did that night", instead he'd rather "not touch the ball for 90 minutes and win 1-0."

This could be taken in many different ways, so Forster used the build-up interview to explain that he doesn't feel the pressure of playing on the big stage.

Perhaps a good idea too; asking for no touches in a cup final is like asking for a medal without the triumph. Especially after the somewhat shaky season the former Newcastle United man has had so far.

A grand journey

For Forster and Saints fans alike, the past few years of progression has culminated in this cup final - their most important final since 2003.

Speaking ahead of it, Forster said it would "mean the world to me and everyone" and that "we've put in a lot of hard work" - after all, his defence haven't conceded a single goal in their path to Wembley.



"It just shows how far this club has come over the past seven years," he continued, a statement astronomically true when compared to Southampton's previous final in London some seven years ago for the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.

Despite being Sunday's dark horse, Forster noted that "there's no reason we can't be confident" given that he and his teammates have "done really well."

Sturdy defence

As previously mentioned, in games against Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Arsenal and Liverpool (twice) the Saints' makeshift defences have not conceded.

Most impressively the newly-berthed combination of Maya Yoshida and Jack Stephens completed a fantastic display away to Liverpool to keep a shut-out, one not many could have seen coming.

Unless Martin Caceres miraculously returns to full fitness, the pair will make the team sheet at Wembley this weekend.

Forster mentioned the loss of Virgil van Dijk being "disappointing for everyone", but also that said "Jack (Stephens) has come into the team and done really well."

Furthermore, he said that "the way him and Maya (Yoshida) performed at Liverpool was fantastic", while the team was "on the back foot for the best part of 90 minutes."

When lining up opposite David De Gea in the tunnel, Forster will be hoping this isn't the same state of affairs.

Confidence issues

As a goalkeeper confidence is quite possibly the most important mental part of being successful.

In the case of Forster this was abundantly clear through his first two seasons when injury-free, however what has been the story of this year is his general lethargic play.

Starting out the opening months of the 2016-17 season, his expertise wasn't massively called upon; this makes every goal conceded seem more blatant - if you're only in the spotlight for conceding, people will begin to notice.

Not that many goals were mistakes from Forster, just instead slight delays in the saving of them appear, which to the common viewer may seem like blunders.

Then when you couple that with an obvious gaff as Christian Benteke slipped in to tap home from a mis-kick, cracks begin to show.

But what seems obvious when watching Saints' No.1 is a disparity in confidence between games; one day he will be the king of the town, saving shots left and right. Next an easy low drive will mysteriously creep past him, such as Eden Hazard's goal for Chelsea in their 2-0 win.

At Anfield a long shot seemingly awkward to catch caught him out, which then in turn produced one of the best saves of the 'keeper's career, as Forster clawed back the ball just off the line and barely over the on-rushing Daniel Sturridge.

Confidence can also be heavily affected when your own fans turn on you in your home ground, as was the case when Southampton lost 2-1 to West Brom at home - sarcastically clapping the players you watch is not the fix for admittedly poor play.

Mouez Hassen's introduction could be the spark that Forster needs, or it could just be the start of his departure in the summer. At the young age of 21 he's got a bright future ahead, potentially with the red-and-whites.

Special club

Despite the criticism, Forster remains buoyant in his depiction of Southampton as a "special club", declaring that"it's just got a special feeling to it that not many clubs have."

That is a theme often heard around new signings, maybe due to the upper-management which he described as "ambitious" in wanting "to keep the club moving forward."