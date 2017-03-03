Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle United Preview: Magpies look to pull away from chasing pack

Newcastle United will be looking to extend the gap between themselves and third-placed Huddersfield Town to 11 points when they take on the Terriers on Saturday.

United sit eight points ahead of the Huddersfield, while Brighton & Hove Albion, who occupy second spot, are just six points ahead. David Wagner’s side also have a game in hand over the leading two.

Wagner will serve the second of his two-game ban and will not be on the touchline, with Christoph Buehler instead taking charge of the side.

Another sell-out crowd is expected at the John Smith’s Stadium following the home side's highest-ever attendance of 24,129 in the 0-0 draw with Manchester City two weeks ago. The visitors have also sold out their allocation with 2,000 Geordies making the 236-mile round trip.

Form

Despite the 5-1 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup in mid-week, the hosts come into the game without a league defeat since January 14 – when they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. The Terriers have picked up an impressive 23 points from 27 since.

Wagner’s side also have an impressive home record having won 12 and losing just twice in 16 home games this season.

An impressive comeback against Brighton on Tuesday sees the Magpies come into the game unbeaten in 10 league games. United have picked up 18 points from a possible 27 since their last defeat – six wins from nine games.

Newcastle’s away record is by far the best in the league having picked up 38 points on the road with second-placed Brighton nearest to them with 29.

Team news

Wagner's side have injuries to deal with ahead of the game. Striker Nakhi Wells remains doubtful after missing the game against Barnsley. Sean Scannell is also expected to miss the game as he recovers from ankle surgery.

Christopher Schindler and on-loan Kasey Palmer both missed the game at City through injury but could return to the side. Jonathan Hogg played the final 25 minutes of the game in midweek as he recovers from injury and is expected to be in the squad. Playmaker Aaron Mooy will also make a return to the team having been ineligible for the game against his parent club.

Newcastle have almost a full squad available to them with Isaac Hayden and Rolando Aarons the only certainties to miss out through injury. Top scorer Dwight Gayle is back in the squad following his injury setback and could start.

Matt Ritchie remains on nine bookings for the season – just one away from a two-match ban. Jack Colback currently has on eight yellows to his name with Paul Dummett on seven.

Likely line-ups

Huddersfield (4-2-3-1): Ward, Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe, Mooy, Hogg, Kachunga, Brown, van La Parra, Quaner.

Newcastle (4-2-3-1): Darlow, Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Shelvey, Diame, Ritchie, Perez, Atsu, Gayle.

History

The meeting earlier in the season at St James’ Park was the first time the two sides had met in the league since 1984. Huddersfield took all three points after a 2-1 victory. Nakhi Wells and Jack Payne got the goals for the Terriers with Dwight Gayle scoring for the hosts.

There have been three fixtures between the two since 2009 – two friendlies and a League Cup game.

A seven-goal thriller at St James’ Park in 2009 saw Newcastle go through to the third round of the League Cup after a 4-3 victory. Danny Guthrie, Geremi, Shola Ameobi and Kevin Nolan got the goals for the hosts with a goal from Jordan Rhodes and a Theo Robinson brace not enough for Huddersfield.