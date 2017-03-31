Clement not worried about Sigurdsson future

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has stated he isn't worried about the future of midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Iceland international has been crucial to Swansea's solid form under new boss Clement, which has seen them climb out of the relegation zone.

Sigurdsson has 11 assists in the Premier League this season, more than any other player in the top 5 leagues on the continent, and has also added eight goals, making him easily Swansea's most instrumental player.

Sigurdsson a player in demand

His form has attracted suitors from all over Europe after Clement said he was good enough to play at former clubs Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Sigurdsson added fuel to the fire when he admitted he still dreams of playing for a big club.

But Clement has insisted he is not concerned with his future just yet: “It is good for a player to have ambition to play at the highest level, I have no problem with that.

“But we have not spoken about him going elsewhere. Gylfi is highly motivated to help us remain in the league," said Swansea's manager.

“He is a top player, he has an unbelievable work ethic and all the best players I have worked with have had that work ethic. That will make him a target for others and all clubs below the very top teams in Europe will always find there are those teams looking at their better players,” continued Clement.

Sigurdsson future depends on Swans survival

The future of Sigurdsson would depend on whether or not Swansea remain in the Premier League, with the Swans currently sitting three points clear of 18th placed Hull.

Clement would surely be prepared to fight for the Iceman's services, having already rejected a £30 million offer for him in the January Transfer Window.

The Swansea boss has said that fans shouldn't be worried about the future of their star player: “Not at all because the focus is on now, preparing for Middlesbrough and then it is on to Tottenham and the remaining nine games and at the end of the season we will know what level we are at and plans can develop from there. That is big for everyone," said Clement.

“It us not in my thoughts about who will be here next season and who is and who is not. It is about who is fit and who can help us get results,” concluded Clement.