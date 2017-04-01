Newcastle United 2-1 Wigan Athletic: Ritchie strike sends Magpies closer to promotion against battling Latics

Matt Ritchie proved to be Newcastle United’s hero once again, as his second-half goal kept United’s promotion ambitions in good shape with a narrow 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic.

It was a poor start to the contest with half chances from Jonjo Shelvey, but Newcastle began to pick up their form as the half went on with Dwight Gayle and Jamaal Lascelles going close before Gayle opened the scoring in the 36th minute. Omar Bogle gave them a minor scare right at the death, but went into the break with the lead.

The second period certainly picked up where the first had left off, with Michael Jacobs managing to get Wigan back into the game early on. Decent chances from Ritchie, Dan Burn and Ryan Colclough followed before Rithcie regained Newcastle’s lead.

Colclough and Ritchie looked to have one last influence on this clash, but Ritchie had done enough to secure a crucial three points.

Nothing of merit

It was yet another massive game on Tyneside as the Magpies look to tighten their stranglehold at the top of the Championship table, but the Toon haven’t been known for an excellent run of form at St James’ Park and that showed in what was a drab opening half hour.

The Magpies look to try and get off on the right foot as they pushed towards goal just two minutes, with fan favourite Shelvey pulling the strings in the middle. The former Liverpool man had powered forward with the crys of shoot from the 51,000+ United fans, he let rip but it was well blocked.

What followed hat was very sloppy play from both sides as they failed to string a memorable play of passes together, which saw Shelvey take action into his own hands once again on the 20-minute mark. The midfielder decided to shoot again this time from just outside the area, but the effort was just as poor as the first as it rolled into the arms of Matt Gilks.

Starting to pick up the pace

It was clear that the frustration was beginning to grow inside St James’ with the fans making their opinions known, but the Magpies had two great chances in quick succession to take what was deserved lead.

A great corner was played into the mixer which managed to get a flick on, that fell perfectly for Gayle who looked to capitalise but a combination of the post and Gilks managed to deny him. The subsequent corner was taken by Ritchie as he found Lascelles at the back post, but the floating header went wide of the far post.

Finally breaking through

After those two excellent opportunities to take the lead the home side continued to pus, and were rewarded nine minutes from the break with their opening goal. It was brilliantly worked as Vuron Anita did well to find Mohamed Diame in the middle. Despite pressure on him he did brilliantly to float a curling ball into the back post, where Gayle was waiting to slot it home.

Gayle had a sniff of a second moments later, as one of Wigan’s only chances with the free-kick was easily collected by Karl Darlow. The keeper rolled it out to Shelvey who sent Gayle on his way, the striker turned on boosters from just past the halfway line with Shaun Macdonald for company. He managed to make it just inside the area but Macdonald did well to block the effort.

Graham Barrow’s side had hardly been in the contest, but cause a little scare in first-half extra-time with a half opportunity. Veteran full-back Stephen Warnock did well with an excellent floated ball over the top, Bogle was sheltered off the ball by the Newcastle defender but failure to deal with the pressure Darlow was forced to smother the effort behind.

Plan out of the window

The away side will have come out for the second period with the words of Barrow still ringing in their ears, and it certainly had an effect as they managed to get their equaliser just minutes after the restart.

Credit to the Latics but it was horrendous defending from Benitez’s side, as a Warnock throw in was easily collected by Alex Gibley. The substitute did well to push up and play a cute back hell into Jacob, he made of fool of Lascelles as he tied him knots before chipping it over the rushing Darlow.

Staking their claim

That certainly shook the Magpies, as the visitors then managed to take advantage of their shaken mentality and had some decent opportunities to take the lead for the first time.

That wasn’t before Ritchie decided to go on a one-man mission to try and get his side ahead once again, he started the move as played it off before rushing to the byline but dangerous ball across the face couldn’t be turned in.

Barrow’s side took control from there as they looked to take advantage of Newcastle poor period of defending. Jacob looked to turn provider with his free-kick in the 52nd minute as he managed to find Burn, his header had Darlow rooted to the spot but it was just wide of the mark.

Lascelles was having a poor opening period to the second half, and was taken advantage of again as he was run around Colclough. The sub did well to get into the area but the angle was against him, as his shot/cross was wide of the far post.

Back in the lead

The Magpies managed to weather what was quite a dangerous period from the Latics, and found themselves ahead once again in the 57th minute. It was a wave of pressure from United as a miscue from Gayle found its way to Paul Dummett, his effort was hit into the ground which Gilks did well to push onto the post but Ritchie was alive to it to sink the rebound.

After that Ritchie goal began to die down once again, but Athletic continued to scare with what would have been an excellent solo effort in the 67th minute. It was poor from a Newcastle standpoint as Connolly was allowed to dribble through half the side before letting rip, but Darlow did well when called upon to push it over the crossbar.

Colclough was a danger again ten minutes later, as he did well to cut inside from the left wing and have a crack at goal which whistled just over Darlow’s bar.

Trying to finish it off

The 51,000 plus Newcastle fans inside St James’ were calling for more as the clash entered the final ten minutes, and were almost rewarded as Ritchie went close once again.

Christian Atsu had done well to hold off the foul before splitting the Wigan defence with a great through ball, Ritchie was waiting but Gilks did well to block the effort with his foot.

The tension had been building inside St James’ for some time, and reached boiling point with seven minutes to play. Ayoze Perez’s first contribution was a great run down the line before playing it to Ritchie, he recovered from a slip before been seemingly clipped. Referee David Coote saw nothing in it which not only sent the fans over the edge but the dugouts, as Barrow clashed with one of Benitez’s backroom staff which showed the passion on display in a crucial time of the season.