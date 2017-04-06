Stoke City vs Liverpool pre-match analysis: Five do's and dont's for the out-of-form Potters

On the back of three consecutive defeats, Stoke City entertain Liverpool at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday with the pressure mounting on manager Mark Hughes.

Although the Potters should be clear of a relegation scrap this season, they face an uphill task to secure a fourth consecutive top ten finish. But what can they do to prevent yet another loss?

Do - play Ramadan Sobhi

The Egyptian wonderkid's absence was clearly felt in the defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor.

Ramadan Sobhi has impressed in nearly every game he's played for the Potters this season, and fans were scratching their heads as to why he remained an unused substitute when Stoke lacked invention in the wide areas.

Liverpool's vulnerabilities are at the back and Sobhi may be Stoke's best chance of tearing into that backline and creating chances.

Don't - concede early

Stoke have a pretty horrendous record against the big clubs this season. Watford aside, Stoke haven't won against any of the top ten sides in the league and Mark Hughes' men have been on the receiving end of several drubbings.

Though recently Stoke have made contests of games against Manchester City and Chelsea, their 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane is an example of what can happen if they concede early against the top sides. They must not concede an early goal to Liverpool this weekend.

Do - make the stadium a fortress

In recent games. the bet365 stadium hasn't been blessed with a raucous atmosphere, and while this is understandable given below-par performances on the pitch, Stoke fans have a chance to influence the game.

Although Liverpool won an opening day encounter in Stoke-on-Trent last season, they have often struggled to get many points in the Potteries and a hostile atmosphere could play a part in Stoke grinding out a result.

Though given Stoke's recent run, this may take time to get off the ground. After Liverpool's disappointing draw with Bournemouth mid-week, the home fans could help get under their opponents' skin.

Do - take advantage of Mané's absence

Sadio Mané is Liverpool's most direct player and a major goal threat, so his absence through injury is a major blow to Jürgen Klopp's side.

If Stoke's back-line can keep Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho playing the ball in front of them, they may find it harder to pass through the lines without Mané's incisive runs.

Liverpool are yet to win the league without Mané this season, and that fact could play on their minds the longer Ryan Shawcross and co. keep their attacking flair players at bay.

Don't - waste set pieces

Charlie Adam had one of the most GIF-worthy moments of the week on Tuesday when he slipped while taking a rare Stoke corner at Burnley, and gave away a free kick.

Stoke are no longer a clinical side from set pieces - gone are the days of Robert Huth steaming in to head home a long Rory Delap throw.

However, Stoke do have men capable of hitting a dead ball in the form of Adam, Marko Arnautović and the perennially-unfit Xherdan Shaqiri.

Combined with Liverpool's struggles at defending set-pieces, as shown against Everton and Bournemouth in their last two games, Stoke need to make the most of these opportunities when they come along.