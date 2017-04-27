David Moyes vows he won't leave struggling Sunderland after Middlesbrough defeat

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes has vowed that he won't give up his managerial role at the Stadium of Light, after the Black Cats relegation to the Championship been all but confirmed with the 1-0 defeat to local rivals Middlesbrough.

Nobody wants to win more than me

It has been a miserable first season on Wearside for the former Everton and Manchester United coach, with the Black Cats taking just 21 points so far with five victories throughout the whole campaign.

Wednesday night's trip to the Riverside Stadium proved an excellent opportunity to try and get themselves back into safety contention, but a single goal from Martin de Roon all but sealed their fate with 12 points separating them and 17th-placed Hull City.

The Sunderland faithful showed their displeasure with both the manager and players at the full-time whistle, but when asked if he will leave Moyes stated that he is here to stay.

"No, I'm here, I'm the manager," Moyes told his post-match press conference. "You take it on the chin."

"I'm a football supporter I know what it's like," the coach admitted to the gathered press. "You don't like seeing your team lose."

"There is nobody who wants to win more than me," Moyes added. "I am used to winning, I'm not used to losing and I don't want to get used to it either."

Will fight for as long as we can

Many have had Sunderland dead and gone for some time which was only bolstered by Wednesday's defeat, but with the Black Cat's run-in there is still a slight glimmer of hope for the Wearside club.

Saturday will start a three-game stint which will prove crucial to Sunderland's season, taking on fellow strugglers Bournemouth, Hull City and Swansea City and Moyes stated that his side will fight for as long as they can.

"We will continue fighting as long as we can," he said. "We know the position isn't good and as every game goes past is makes things harder."

"I felt tonight this was one we had to win," the coach conceded. "But we've got another chance to win on Saturday."

"Let's hope we can put in a similar performance," Moyes concluded. "That leads to goals and three points."