Monaco attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva joins Manchester City in £43 million move

Manchester City have completed their first transfer of the summer window with the signing of Bernardo Silva for a reported £43 million.

The Citizens' move for the AS Monaco attacking midfielder, coveted by Europe's best, had only been reported earlier on Friday.

The move was announced later the same day as Portuguese international Silva put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal, landing in Manchester and completing his formalities to have the deal wrapped up less than a week after the end of City's season.

Pep Guardiola's side finished third to qualify for the Champions League group stages next season and Silva's arrival is the start of what is expected to be a long and eventful summer.

The 22-year-old will join City from July 1, when the summer transfer window officially opens.

Silva in Manchester to complete deal

The Monaco No.10 has been splendid with his displays in Ligue 1 as well as the UEFA Champions League, where he helped his team reach the semi-finals, only to lose out to the might of Juventus.

Monaco knocked out City on their way to the final four, Silva instrumental in both as they won on away goals after a 6-6 aggregate draw.

Silva made 58 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring 11 goals and assisting 12 as Monaco clinched the Ligue 1 title in some style.

The young Portuguese has also made 12 appearances for Portugal, scoring once on the international stage so far.

Silva also a target for Manchester United

The fact that Silva was also reportedly a big target for Manchester United this summer will make the transfer all the more pleasing for City fans today.

Silva's addition makes Pep Guardiola's attack even stronger, Silva can play as a playmaker or on the right of a front three and is touted to be the long-term replacement for City's Spanish attacker David Silva.

City could sign as many as six new players this summer with Willy Caballero, Pablo Zabaleta, Gaël Clichy and Jesús Navas all leaving at the end of their contracts in July.

Among Guardiola's rumoured targets are Silva's Monaco teammates Benjamin Mendy and Fabinho, with Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker, Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci and Alexis Sánchez among the names linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium.