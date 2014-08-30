Radamel Falcao agrees to join Manchester United on loan
Falcao joined Monaco in a £51m deal from Atlético Madrid last summer.

Radamel Falcao has agreed to join Manchester United on loan, subject to medical and terms. The striker was poised to join Manchester City in a permanent deal, but reports from both the Guardian and the Mirror confirm that Louis Van Gaal has hijacked the deal.

On Sunday evening, Sky Sports journalist,Guillem Balague, reported that Radamel Falcao was close to joining Manchester City and was happy to move to the Etihad Stadium. 