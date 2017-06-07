Rashford: You never stop learning from Ibrahimovic and Rooney mentality

Marcus Rashford was Manchester United's bright spark in attack last season. Despite scoring just 11 goals in all competitions, Rashford's performances have drawn praise from manager José Mourinho and former players of the club.

The United forward spoke recently to Sky Sports about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney and had only positive things to say about the veteran forwards at the club.

Rashford praises Ibrahimovic and Rooney

Ibrahimovic was the club's top scorer last season with 28 goals in all competitions, however, his season was cut short with a serious ACL injury that will keep him out of action till at least January 2018.

Rooney, on the other hand, played very little last season and was never a serious starter in Mourinho's starting XI's. The club captain looks to be on his way out of the club in the summer, however, Rashford believes that players like him and Ibrahimovic are important to have around at the club.

Rashford highlighted Rooney and Ibrahimovic's influence on the team and praised "the way they think". He said that their thinking and their "mentality towards games" are the "biggest things" that he can learn from them to improve himself.

Rashford underlines their influence

Rashford went on to speak about the kind of role that the attacking duo play for the youngsters in the team and underlined the learning process that the players go through.

He said: "I think with those type of players, whether they are here for the next five years or however long they are here for, you never stop learning from them."

Despite Rashford's comments, there is still no clarity on the future of either of the two, the club is still looking to add more firepower after it became clear that a pursuit of Antoine Griezmann would be futile because of him signing a new contract and Atletico Madrid's transfer ban.