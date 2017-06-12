Joe Hart linked with loan move to West Ham as 'keeper seeks City exit

England goalkeeper Joe Hart has been linked with a long awaited move away from Manchester City for some time, with West Ham United now appearing to be at the front of the queue for his services.

Hart could move to East-London on loan with a view to a permanent move in a year's time based on his level of performances in London.

According to the claims, the Irons was interested in launching a permanent offer to sign him, however, his wage demands have seen them cool their interest in nailing him down straight away, with the Hammers keen to force City into paying a certain amount.

Hart was facing a tough pre-season after being deemed surplus to requirements by Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola, having been out on loan at Italian side Torino last season.

In May, he confirmed to Espn that he will not return to Torino for next season.

He told: “I’m not going to come back [to Torino], but I had a good time.”

Joe Hart denies he is in talk with another club

After the match draw’s 2-2 between England and Scotland in Glasgow. Hart stated that he hadn't offers from other clubs:

Hart said: "I would love to give you a poker-straight answer, but I've got nothing at the moment because I think people are focused on international duty and respecting that players are focusing on international duty,"

"Come Tuesday night, I don't know how everyone else finishes after that is when conversations can be had and people can start being real.

However, he admits looking for a move to another place:

"I need an offer first and then I need to work out my options if I have choices. I want to be playing at the highest possible level, pushing myself.

"It's a short career. I want to push everything out of me. Physically I feel in great condition and I want to go again."

Jordan Pickford is another keeper whom is involved in rumours as a potential West Ham target. Pickford made 29 appearances in Premier League side Sunderland and according to David Moyes, his transfer could be worth £30 million.