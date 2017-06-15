Leeds United appoint Thomas Christiansen as their new Head Coach

Leeds United have appointed former APOEL Nicosia boss Thomas Christiansen as their new Head Coach following the departure of Garry Monk.

Spaniard was the clear choice for Leeds hierarchy

The 44-year-old joins the Whites from the Cypriot club, whom he led to the First Division title and the last 16 of the Europa League last season.

Prior to joining APOEL, Christiansen made history with AEK Larnaca as he led the club to a second placed finish in Cyprus' top-flight, which is their highest ever finish.

Leeds' Managing Director, Angus Kinnear, told the club's official website that he is "delighted to make this announcement" as it brings an end to what he described as a "thorough and extensive search".

Kinnear added that the Leeds job is one that has attracted a "huge level of interest from all over the football world" but that Christiansen "quickly established himself as the outstanding candidate."

Kinnear went on to say that the board wished to appoint a manager who can "create a winning culture at the club", with the ultimate aim being to guide the club back to the Premier League which is "where we all feel we belong."

Christiansen looking to emulate his success in Cyprus

Despite being born in Denmark, Christiansen opted to play his national football for Spain and won two caps for his country as well as scoring one goal.

The former striker started his career as a player with Catalan giants Barcelona before turning out for Villarreal, VFL Bochum and Hannover 96 among others.

As a manager the Spaniard spent two years with AEK Larnaca before moving to Cyprus' top club APOEL, with whom he spent one season and obtained a win percentage of 59.6%.

Christiansen's first press conference as Leeds manager is set to take place on Monday morning.