Florentino Pérez denies any agreement with Manchester United for striker Álvaro Morata

Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez has burst the bubble on the rumours surrounding the future of Álvaro Morata, stating to Spanish radio that there has been no agreement between themselves and Manchester United for the striker.

The agreement rumours are not true

Manchester United are looking to spend big once again this summer having already secured the services of Victor Lindelöf for £30.7million, but it is clear that José Mourinho is still in the market for both a midfielder and a striker.

It is rumoured that either Fabinho or Nemanja Matić or both could be making the move to Old Trafford, but in terms of strikers it has been Morata thus far after a possible move for Altetico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann cooled.

The Morata saga has dragged on for some time with a move supposed to be close to secured a few weeks back, but rumours have cooled down in the following days and weeks and Pérez stated that no deal had been agreed between the clubs for Morata despite the vats amount of speculation.

"I don't think we're in negotiations with Manchester United," Pérez told esRadio's El Primer Palo. "Which is not to say that there are people around him who are talking, which is normal."

"I have read that we have reached an agreement," he added. "I do not know how many million times, but it is not true."

He is angry, but he will stay

Morata isn't the only Madrid that has been linked with a move to the North West of England in this transfer window, with James Rodríguez rumoured very heavily on in the window but one that would shock world football if it did come to fruition would be the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The current FIFA Ballon d'Or holder moved from Old Trafford to the Spanish capital way back in 2009, but every other summer or so he is linked with a possible return to the club where he made his name and won his first Ballon d'Or title.

Ronaldo has recently come under fire from the Spanish authorities who accused of him tax evasion which has reportedly angered so much he wants to leave the country, Pérez said that he understands Ronaldo's anger but stated his confidence that he will be at Madrid for the foreseeable future.

I know Cristiano is angry, but I think he will stay," he said on the subject of Ronaldo's future. "I haven't spoken with him."

"The only thing that has to be done is to wait and talk after the Confederations [Cup]," Pérez concluded. "I have spoken with [Jorge] Mendes about him. No need to worry more than [is needed]."