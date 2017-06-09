Manchester United release Zlatan Ibrahimović after one season

Zlatan Ibrahimović's stay at Manchester United has seemingly ended after a single season at Old Trafford, with the club announcing that they don't intend to extend the injured striker's contract by an extra year.

Moving on after a season full of memories

There was some scepticism when the 35-year-old initially joined United on a free transfer last summer from Paris Saint-Germain, and despite an early bump he became an instant success and fan favourite in the North West.

Ibrahimović managed 28 goals overall in all competitions to finish the club's top scorer by some distance, which included winners in both the Community Shield and the EFL Cup final.

The Swede's season was brought to an early on as he suffered a serious knee in the Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo, with the striker expected to be out until 2018 after undergoing surgery on his knee ligaments last month.

There was an option to extend the player's stay at the club by a further 12 months, but Ibrahimović's name appeared on the Premier League's players released list on Friday.

The veteran striker is expected to continue and finish his injury rehabilitation at United's Carrington Complex, but isn't expected to sign a new contract come the end of his current deal on June 30.

Replacement ready to come in

With Ibrahimović's imminent exit from the squad with Wayne Rooney also rumoured to leave, José Mourinho will look to bolster his options up top as he looks to battle for the Premier League title next season.

If the reports are to be believed The Red Devils are nearing their first major signing of the summer window, with the club rumoured to have agreed a deal for Real Madrid's Álvaro Morata.

Earlier in the week it was rumoured that they had an £52.4million bid rejected earlier in the week but remained confident of securing a deal, but it is believed that the club have agreed in principle with the player but the two clubs will need to discuss a sufficient fee before the deal can be completed.