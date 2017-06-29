Report: Man Utd to miss out on Perišić as Inter's FFP worries lessen

Manchester United face missing out on Ivan Perišić in the coming days as Inter Milan’s Financial Fair Play worries lessen.

The Serie A club face incurring a €7million fine from UEFA if they don’t raise €30million in player sales before the end of June.

Inter asking for €50m from Man Utd

Man United’s interest in Perišić was seen as a simple way to pass UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations for the 2016/17 season, hence relatively low initial bids from United.

The Reds initially bid €30m for the Croatian and have since upped their bid, but by just €2m. Inter Milan value Perišić at closer to €60m, a fee that United will not pay.

Nor will United pay the Italian club’s new valuation of €50m, roughly £44m. But they may be forced to if they want to bring Perišić to the club because Inter are offering them an ultimatum of this weekend, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Inter confident of passing FFP without Perišić sale

The FFP deadline is June 30. For Inter Milan, Perišić is their second most valuable player behind Mauro Icardi. They do not wish to sell him and would only do so for the full valuation or to pass FFP regulations.

Importantly, though, Inter now believe they can raise enough funds to avoid selling Perišić. By selling Gianluca Caprari to Sampdoria, they’ll raise €13m and have already received €9m from Sevilla for midfielder Ever Banega. A third transfer would be necessary, but Inter believe they can sell one of three players to Genoa for €8m, meaning a total of €30m and no UEFA sanction.

Man Utd given weekend ultimatum

Gazzetta suggests Perišić will be sold this weekend or not at all, unless United radically up their bid for their attacking target.

This transfer has been talked about all summer, but could be over before the transfer window even officially opens in another disappointment for the Reds after failing to bring Antoine Griezmann to the club.