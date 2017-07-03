Chelsea legend John Terry signs for Aston Villa on a free transfer

Aston Villa have completed the signing of former England captain John Terry on a free transfer.

The veteran defender was out of contract at Chelsea and has signed for the Championship outfit on a one-year deal.

Terry - who will wear the No.26 shirt - brings experience to Villa Park having made 713 appearances for the Blues over the course of 19 years at Stamford Bridge.

Terry, however, isn't just an experienced player but he is also a winner. The 36-year-old has won the Premier League on four occasions, the FA Cup five times, three League Cups and has tasted glory in the Champions League and Europa League too.

The London-born centre-back has won 78 caps for his country, including World Cup and European Championship appearances.

Speaking to the official club website, Terry said he was "delighted" to join Villa and that he "can't wait to get started" ahead of the new Championship campaign.

After his move to the second tier, Terry couldn't speak highly enough of his new club revealing he has always "admired" Villa. Terry added that he is looking forward to helping the team achieve something "special" this season.

Villa boss Bruce excited by Terry's arrival

Steve Bruce also spoke to avfc.com following the capture of Terry. The Villans boss said: "This is a real statement of intent from Aston Villa."

Bruce described Terry as the "most decorated" player in the division following his move and insisted that his new defender is a "leader."

Having already seen his new player in action just over a week ago, Bruce was impressed with Terry labelling his physical condition as "terrific."

Villa's players are set to embark on their second successive Championship campaign and Bruce says his players are "excited" following the acquisition of Terry.

Bruce believes by landing the experienced Terry, his younger players can "learn from him" and "look up to him" as they seek a return to the Premier League.