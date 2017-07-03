Huddersfield permanently sign Aaron Mooy for club record transfer fee

Huddersfield Town has confirmed the signing of Australia international Aaron Mooy for a record £8m from Manchester City, a fee which could rise up to £10m, ahead of the club's debut season in the Premier League where a tough fight for survival is expected.

Mooy spent the whole of the 2016/2017 campaign with The Terriers on loan from the Etihad Stadium and made a huge contribution as David Wagner's side secured promotion to the top tier of English football for the first time in the club's history.

Mooy signs until 2020

Manchester City will be delighted they have managed to sell Mooy for £8m when he hasn't played a single match for them. Yet after four goals and seven assists as an irreplaceable centre-midfielder, it was a no-brainer for Town to ensure he stayed in West Yorkshire.

The 26-year-old put pen to paper for another three years after returning to the country after representing Australia in the 2017 Confederations Cup. Mooy doesn't require a work permit due to holding a Dutch passport through his mother's heritage.

Mooy was the first incoming player in what is expected to be a busy summer for Huddersfield and was shortly followed by 1. FSV Mainz 05. goalkeeper Jonas Lössl who has joined on a season-long loan with the option to buy at the end of his contract.

"Huge" to have Aaron back, says Wagner

After the transfer was confirmed, Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner was quick to comment how "huge" it is to have Aaron Mooy back at the club for Premier League football and added that's he's "sure" the fans will be happy to see him back in blue and white stripes.

"When he played well [last season], we usually played well and won," Wagner added. There was "a lot of interest" in Mooy after his performances throughout 2016/2017 so for him to return to the club is a "big statement".

The Sydney-born midfielder will, without a doubt, be one of the first names on the Town team sheet as they travel to Selhurst Park to open the Premier League campaign against Frank de Boer's Crystal Palace on August 12th.