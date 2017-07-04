Ottmar Hitzfeld: Liverpool will win the Premier League under Jürgen Klopp

Former Bayern Munich coach Ottmar Hitzfeld believes that Liverpool will win the Premier League under the guidance of compatriot Jürgen Klopp.

The German, who was also Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland boss, has hailed Klopp's managerial quality and believes the 50-year-old is the man to end the long wait for a league title at Anfield.

"Reds will win the league under Klopp"

"Jürgen Klopp is one of the top coaches," Hitzfeld said, speaking to German publication T-Online.

“He will be an English champion sooner or later, of that I am firmly convinced. He is building something with Liverpool."

Despite Klopp hinting in the past that the Liverpool job might be his last, Hitzfeld, who won numerous league titles and also the Champions League when at Bayern, went on to suggest that his fellow countryman will take charge of the Bavarian giants after his task on Merseyside has been completed.

"Klopp always belongs among the candidates at Bayern," the retired manager explained.

Hitzfeld explained that Klopp "knows the Bundesliga" and "became German champion" with Dortmund and so declared: "I think and I expect him to be the coach of Bayern."

Klopp to eventually leave Liverpool for Bayern?

Time will tell whether Hitzfeld is correct, but at least for the time being Klopp is more than happy at Liverpool, and still has a big project ahead of him.

The German goes into his second full season at Anfield this campaign, and will compete in the Champions League for the first time in England should the Reds overcome a qualifier, having finished fourth in the Premier League last season.

As well as making changes on the field, with Mohamed Salah already having been brought in this summer and more players expected to follow, Klopp is exerting his influence on Liverpool's new training facility and has already made changes to the Academy set-up.

It is likely he will spend at least a few more years at Liverpool, results dependent, with Klopp's contract, which was extended last summer, running until 2022. There is also no suggestion that current Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti will move on any time soon.