Winger Mohamed Salah is a "really exciting" signing for Liverpool says Jürgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp has hailed Liverpool's new signing Mohamed Salah as a "really exciting" addition for the club, revealing that he has followed the winger for a number of years.

The 25-year-old penned a five-year deal with the Reds last week in a £36.9 million move after lengthy negotiations with AS Roma finally reached a conclusion.

Salah was established as one of Klopp's priority signings as Liverpool look to improve their starting eleven having qualified for the Champions League next season.

The German has revealed his delight at the capture of the Egypt international, believing that the winger will inject added pace and quality up top on the right side of attack.

Klopp hails Salah's hunger and ambition after big-money move to Merseyside

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com on Salah's signing, Klopp declared that the former Chelsea wide-man has "the perfect mix of experience and potential" because he "knows the Premier League", "has pedigree in the Champions League" and "is one of the most important players for his country."

"This is a really exciting signing for us,” the manager continued, hailing his "outstanding" record in Italy in spells with Fiorentina and Roma and explaining that he "possesses qualities" that will "enhance" Liverpool's squad.

Klopp added: "I have followed him since he emerged at Basel and he has matured into a really good player. His pace is incredible, he gives us more attacking threat and we are already strong in this area. I like that we will make it even more competitive."

But the Reds boss said that he believes what is "most important" is that Salah is "hungry, willing and eager to be even better and improve further."

Klopp revealed that Liverpool's new No.11 "believes" in the project at the club and is "extremely keen to be part of it", insisting: "He is very excited about performing for our wonderful supporters. He is an ambitious player who wants to win and win at the highest level. He knows he can fulfil those ambitions with Liverpool."