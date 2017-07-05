Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann could be helped by "change of scenery" at Watford

A change of scenery could help Watford’s new goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann after a difficult spell at fellow Premier League side Stoke.

“Change of scenery” could help Bachmann

“He’s a really good character but he was just never close to making the step up at Stoke,” said Stoke City reporter Martin Spinks.

Spinks added: “His English is very good so there will be no problems with that, and he’s a fine shot stopper. He’s certainly reliable back-up, and should be more than adequate for a number three.

“Whether he can break through is another question. Apart from maybe through injuries at Stoke he didn’t get on the bench, so maybe this is a change of scenery which he needs and could do him good.

“He needed to move on and maybe someone will see his potential differently at Watford.

Bachmann’s career so far

Bachmann joined Stoke City in 2011 and came through the Potters academy system however never managed to appear for the first team.

The Austrian goalkeeper spent time out on loan whilst under contract at Stoke. Bachmann made 15 appearances for Wrexham before stints with Ross County and Bury.

The 22-year-old also spent time with SK Sturm Graz and FK Austria Wien before coming to England and has earned 16 caps for the Austrian U21 side.

Watford’s goalkeeping choices

Heurelho Gomes has been the Hornets first choice goalkeeper since joining in 2014. Costel Pantilimon offers back-up to Gomes but has only managed to make four first team starts since moving to Vicarage Road.

Bachmann’s arrival could put some pressure on Gomes and Pantilimon for the upcoming season however the Austrian does look as though he will be a third option for Marco Silva going forward.