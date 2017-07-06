Leicester City complete Iborra transfer

Leicester City have made their second signing of the summer by swooping for Sevilla captain Vincente Iborra.

The Spanish midfielder arrives at the King Power Stadium for an undisclosed fee, signing a four-year contract in the process.

Personal terms agreed

Iborra, 29, was previously linked with a switch to the East Midlands in the Spanish media at the start of the week. Spanish giants Sevilla then announced that they had agreed a fee for the former Levante man with the player set to fly to the East Midlands to complete a medical and negotiate personal terms.

His transfer to Leicester has now been concluded, having made 179 appearances at the Estadio Roman Sanchez Pizjuan and scored 30 goals. He was also a crucial player as Los Rojiblancos lifted three Europa League titles.

The fee has not yet been revealed, however there have been reports that the former Premier League champions have paid approximately £12.5million.

Iborra follows Hull City captain Harry Maguire in signing for Craig Shakespeare's men ahead of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

Iborra links up with the Foxes following a hugely successful four years in Seville | Photo: Getty/ Clive Rose

'Iborra quote'

Talking about his transfer to the King Power Stadium, Iborra said he was "very happy" to finally make the switch.

He continued: "I’m looking forward to experiencing the Premier League with my new team-mates next season."

Having twice played against the Foxes last season in the Champions League last-16, Iborra is evidently familiar with the club. He said: "Everything about this Club seems good and it’s been great to meet my new team-mates. I’ve already spoken with them about the city and the Club so I can’t wait to get started."

Leicester City fans could see Iborra make his Premier League debut against Arsenal, who themselves recently concluded the record-breaking transfer of Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.