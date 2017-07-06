Dutch duo Worm and Munsterman sign for Everton from FC Twente

2017 has been a busy year for Everton so far: The FA have decided that they'll compete in the Women's Super League 1 after Notts County announced they had folded, Gabby George was given the club's first full-time professional contract, followed by Simone Magill, Claudia Walker and Georgia Brougham all joining her.

Adding to this, The Toffees announced more big news on Wednesday with Siri Worm and Marthe Munsterman having signed for the club. The Dutch duo come from their childhood team FC Twente.

Key signings

Worm and Munsterman have proved their quality having helped their former side to five league titles, the KNVB Women's Cup, and appearances in the UEFA Women's Champions League. Left-back Worm and central midfielder Musterman tallied 13 goals between them at their time in the Eredivise.

Experience on the international stage has demonstrated the capabilities of the pair. Both players will head out to the Netherlands for the UEFA Women's European Championships as standby players for the home nation, and will therefore start training with Everton in August, after the competition comes to a conclusion.

Embed from Getty Images Siri Worm battles with Anja Mittag in an international friendly

Transition to the Super League

Speaking to the club website, Worm describes the move as a "new chapter" for her.

She also added her thoughts on moving to a new league, explaining: “I am very excited to be joining Everton. It is a new opportunity for me and a chance to play in England and a nice competition. I am coming to a good club and I feel good about this move. It is a big change for me after so long at FC Twente."

She continued: “I do have quite a bit of experience. I have a lot of caps for the Netherlands and I have been lucky enough to play in the Champions League. It’s important to bring that with me and help some of the younger players here."

Munsterman has made her intentions clear about how she wants to contribute to future success.

“I want to continue being successful now that I am at Everton," she said. "I want to help the club do good things and hopefully we can work towards breaking into the top four in the WSL. If we can achieve that, I will be very happy.”

Andy Spence shares his thoughts

Manager Andy Spence also spoke to club website about the transfers of "two really exciting players." He touched on the rarity of international signings: "We've had to look further afield because we want the best players and characters at Everton. They're here to put an imprint on Everton Football Club."