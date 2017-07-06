FC Rosengård signs Jenna Hellstrom and extends with Sanne Troelsgaard

FC Rosengård have brought in an attacking reinforcement by bringing in 22-year-old Canadian forward Jenna Hellstrom on a short term contract that runs for the remainder of this year. She has previously visited and trialled with the Swedish club, and now it has resulted in a contract.

Young Canadian added to FC Rosengård's roster

Rosengård have not had issued scoring so far this season, having netted 31 times in the first 11 league games, but with rumours circling around about the future of Lieke Martens and Sanne Troelsgaard having to put in a shift at right back, it makes sense to bring in another forward.

Hellstrom most recently played with Motor City FC in the second highest league in America, the WPSL. She played University football at Kent State University. Rosengård’s Sporting Director Therese Sjögran describes Hellstrom as a “young forward (…) who is incredibly fast” to Rosengårds own homepage.

Sanne Troelsgaard extends her stay

Danish international Sanne Troelsgaard originally joined FC Rosengård from KoldingQ this winter on a short-term contract. It was always in the cards that the contract would be extended and that is exactly what has happened. She has been a starter in all but one game (where she was subbed in) and has contributed four goals in 11 games. She also has two assists to her name. Despite being brought in as an attacking player she has had to stand in as right-back, and this versatility has been great appreciated by Rosengård, with Sjögran stating to Rosengård's official site that Troelsgaard “adds the right attitude and approach (…) she has shown that she can play outside back too. So she will be very important this fall”.

FC Rosengård are second in the league, five points behind Linköpings FC. The league resumes in the middle of August, once the upcoming European Championship has ended.