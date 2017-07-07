Jürgen Klopp "really looking forward" to working with Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah

Jürgen Klopp is relishing working with the "fantastic" Mohamed Salah with the new Liverpool winger due to meet up with his new team-mates for the first time on Saturday.

The Reds broke their transfer record to sign the Egyptian international last month and will report for pre-season training with the rest of Klopp's squad at Melwood on Saturday.

Salah, who almost signed for Liverpool in 2014 before joining Chelsea, has enjoyed an extended break after representing his country in the summer.

And the former AS Roma attacker arrives on Merseyside amidst much excitement, with his new boss one of those particularly pleased to have secured his signature.

Reds boss looking to forward to working with new boy Salah

Klopp told Liverpool's official website: "Even if people didn't know too much about him, they [might have] watched a few videos and they are impressive. We have had a few talks of course, spoke to each other."

The German labelled Salah "a really nice lad" and insisted the 25-year-old is "really looking forward to coming to Liverpool" and joining the squad.

"He is a fantastic player, with speed," Klopp added, revealing that he and his staff discussed at the end of last season that there were "a few things" they would "try to involve in an already really good squad."

He continued: "One of the things is speed, being kind of a finisher, preparing chances, making goals and all that stuff. He brings all this in. He is a naturally fit boy, he can run as quick and as long as he wants. That’s all good. I’m really looking forward to [working with him]."

Salah will train as a Liverpool player for the first time on Saturday with nine players returning to add to the 24 who have been back since pre-season preparations got underway on Wednesday.

The Reds' new. No.11's return to training so early means he could potentially feature in the club's first two friendlies of the summer against Tranmere Rovers and Wigan Athletic next Wednesday and Friday.

Adam Lallana, Emre Can and Philippe Coutinho will be the only absentees after this weekend, with Can the latest expected back after winning the Confederations Cup with Germany last month.