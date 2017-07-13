Spanish forward Samuel Sáiz becomes the latest player to join new-look Leeds United

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Spanish striker Samuel Sáiz from La Liga 1|2|3 side SD Huesca for an undisclosed fee, although it is rumoured to have cost the Whites around £3m.

Leeds one of the Championship's most active clubs in transfer market

The 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the Championship side following a successful medical and becomes the club's eighth signing of the summer window in the process.

Sáiz's signing follows earlier moves for Vurnon Anita, Pontus Jansson, Caleb Ekuban, Madger Gomes, Matuesz Klich, Felix Wiedwald and Hadi Sacko as the Whites look to go one further this season and reach the Premier League.

The Spaniard's career began with La Liga giants Real Madrid, although he only appeared for the club's B and C teams before enjoying loan spells with Sevilla B, UD Melilla, Getafe and UD Almería.

Embed from Getty Images Thomas Christiansen has certainly been acive in the transfer window so far.

Sáiz makes the step up after a career in the Spanish second tier

The 2014/15 season saw Sáiz complete a permanent move to Real's neighbours Atlético Madrid, where he would again not appear for the first-team but instead make 46 appearances for the club's B side, scoring 14 goals in the process.

The following season saw a loan move to SD Huesca materialise and Sáiz went on to make 30 appearances for the La Liga side, scoring three goals before making the move permanent.

The 2016/17 season was much more successful for Sáiz, as he scored 12 goals in 40 La Liga appearances as the club finished sixth come the end of the season although they failed to achieve promotion via the play-offs.

Internationally, Sáiz made three appearances for Spain's U19 side back in 2009, but since then has been firmly left out of the international setup largely due to him spending much of his career in La Liga, although his new endeavour could help him find his way back should he impress.