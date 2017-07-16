Lucas Leiva completes £5 million move from Liverpool to Lazio after 10-year Anfield career

Lucas Leiva has officially signed for Lazio in a £5 million deal, bringing to an end a 10-year Liverpool career. 

The Brazilian has signed for the Serie A outfit over a decade after moving to Merseyside, where he has since made 346 appearances.

The 30-year-old agreed terms earlier this week after a fee between the two clubs was agreed and said his farewells to the Liverpool squad and staff at Melwood, the club's training ground, on Friday.

Lucas leaves in search of more regular first-team football, having started just 19 of 47 games in all competitions last season.