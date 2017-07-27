Newcastle United make Mikel Merino their fifth summer signing

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Mikel Merino from Borussia Dortmund on a season long loan.

Merino’s loan will become a permanent move next season as the Magpies have an obligation to buy the midfielder at the end of the season.

The Spain Under 21 International underwent his medical yesterday morning before formalising his move to St James' Park.

Merino becomes Rafael Benitez’ fifth signing of the summer but the United boss knows the club still have a lot of work to do.

Benitez has said to have prioritised signing of a goalkeeper and striker with under five weeks of the transfer market remaining.

Who is Merino?

Merino is a name that was unknown to Newcastle supporters before news broke of their interest.

The 21-year-old adds, from Spain, adds competition in central midfield though he defensive minded game may see him threaten the places of Isaac Hayden and Jack Colback rather than Jonjo Shelvey.

Previous clubs

Merino started his career at CD Amigo as a schoolboy. He then moved on to CA Osasuna in 2013-14, where he played a role in their reserves side.

A season later, he worked his way into the first-team picture following Osasuna’s relegation from La Liga. Merino made his debut against Barcelona B in 2-0 win.

It was a tough first season for the youngster as he endured a relegation battle, though, showed strength to help Osasuna avoid back-to-back demotions.

Having experienced life at the bottom of the Spanish second division, the 2014-15 campaign was in huge contrast to the previous one as Osasuna secured promotion back to the top flight via the play-offs.

While at Osasuna, Merino became a European Championship winner when he was apart of the Spain U19s side won it in 2015.

Merino then made the step-up and signed for German giants, Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016 – signing a five-year-deal.

Merino rarely kicked a ball last season (Photo: GettyImages/ Alexandre Simoes)

However, after just nine appearances for the Signal Iduna Park club, Merino has jumped at the chance of playing Premier League.