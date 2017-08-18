Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing receives Denmark Under-21 call-up

Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing has been called up into Denmark's under-21 side for the first time as they look to qualify for the 2019 under-21 European Championships in Italy.

Young midfielder impressed in season opener

On the back of his impressive display in the Terriers' 3-0 win over Crystal Palace ​the youngster is starting to make a name for himself and this shows with the news of his call-up.

Speaking on the selection for his home youth team Billing said that it's "always a privilege to play for your country and this shows the work I am doing at Huddersfield Town is paying off."

The 21-year-old said that "playing for your country is something you dream of as a kid" and added that he now hopes "to show everyone what [he is] capable of."

Billing stated that progressing to Denmark's senior squad "is obviously the dream" but his focus will stay with the under-21s for now, saying "I've just got to keep working hard and that will come one day."

Billing could appear for Denmark before the end of August

The Dane's first match in which Billing could play a part is against the Faroe Islands and will be on Thursday 31st August at Tórsvøllur Stadium in Torshavn.

This is Denmark's opening match in the qualifiers, kick off will be at 4pm UK time during the working day for most in England.

The second qualifying match will be held on Tuesday September 5th at the Aalborg Stadion in Aalborg, again the kick off will be at 4pm UK time.

The midfielder will be working hard to ensure he is first choice to play the 90 mins and this is his main focus point right now. The youngster has come so far through the development squad since arriving in 2013 from Danish side Esbjerg, impressing with his ability on the pitch and his attitude off it.

In time Billing is likely to become a regular on the first-team for Huddersfield, and he must work hard to ensure that happens.