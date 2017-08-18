Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing receives Denmark Under-21 call-up

Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing has been called up into Denmark's under-21 side for the first time as they look to qualify for the 2019 under-21 European Championships in Italy.

Young midfielder impressed in season opener

On the back of his impressive display in the Terriers' 3-0 win over Crystal Palace ​the youngster is starting to make a name for himself and this shows with the news of his call-up. 

Speaking on the selection for his home youth team Billing said that it's "always a privilege to play for your country and this shows the work I am doing at Huddersfield Town is paying off."

The 21-year-old said that "playing for your country is something you dream of as a kid" and added that he now hopes "to show everyone what [he is] capable of."

Billing stated that progressing to Denmark's senior squad "is obviously the dream" but his focus will stay with the under-21s for now, saying "I've just got to keep working hard and that will come one day."

 