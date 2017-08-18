Liverpool rebuff third Barcelona bid for Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona have had a third bid for Philippe Coutinho rejected out of hand by Liverpool, as their struggle to replace Neymar continues into deep August.

Having already had two bids for the Brazilian turned down, Barcelona weren't lucky the third time around, despite upping their offer to a deal that could have reached a sum of £114 million, making Coutinho the second most expensive player in history - after Neymar.

However, various media outlets are reporting that the guaranteed sum in the offer was just £82M, with add-on's including things like potential Champions League wins and Balon d'Or triumphs for Coutinho helping the Catalans reach the £114M figure. 

Therefore, the third offer isn't a drastic increase on the first two that Liverpool turned down.

 