Rafa Benitez insists Newcastle United are still adapting upon Premier League return

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has said his players are still adapting to the Premier League - which is a reason for their poor start.

Unfortunate start

The Magpies lost 1-0 at fellow newly-promoted side Huddersfield Town yesterday, which added to the opening day defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

In both defeats, Benitez’ men have shown a lack of quality in the final third, more so on Sunday against a Terriers side that rarely threatened themselves.

But despite losing their first two top-flight games since the 1990-00 season, Benitez is hopeful that his players can enough relegation.

The Spaniard also suggested he is in the dark about what the position the club currently lies in on the recruitment front.

“Learning process”

When asked whether it was a learning process after Sunday’s defeat, Benitez said: “Yes, for sure.”

"It's maybe because it's a learning process so we have to learn quickly, maybe it's too soon for us.”

United had chances to equalise through Joselu, though the best chance of the game fell to Ayoze Perez – blazing his shot over the bar from close-range.

Newcastle were presented with numerous opportunities on goal in the Championship. But in the Premier League, it remains entirely different.

"My experience in the Premier League is that you have to take your chances because, if you make mistakes you will pay for that," said Benitez.

Improvement

The Newcastle supporters are again beginning to vent their anger at owner Mike Ashley for the lack of funds he said he can’t provide to Benitez.

United find themselves in a position under the Ashley era again where their team is starved of any real investment – creating an uncertain outcome.

Fans worry that the outcome this time will be another relegation to the second division, but they have a manager they trust, and he remains optimistic that he can guide the club to safety.

Benitez was asked if his squad was good enough to survive. He said: "Hopefully, yes. Because I am sure we will improve.

"We will need time, but I am sure we can improve. Does the team have goals in it? Yes, I think so. I think we will improve, and we will create more chances and score goals, for sure."

Transfer market – more uncertainty

“There is nothing to say about transfers at the moment, there is no news.” Said Benitez

“I haven’t seen the latest names - we have to wait.”

United remain linked with Chelsea’s Kenedy alongside Sampdoria winger Dennis Praet among the new names to be linked.

Still, Benitez seemingly admitted he hasn’t a clue if the club are any closer to bringing in new additions.

He said: “Obviously, we are working behind the scenes trying to do things, but I do not know what our position is at the moment.”