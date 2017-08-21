Marco Silva will not underestimate Bristol City in Carabao Cup

Watford head coach Marco Silva said that he will not be underestimating Bristol City in their Carabao Cup tie at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets are set to take on the Championship outfit in the second round of the cup, with City thrashing Plymouth Argyle 5-0 in the previous round.

It will be Silva’s first cup tie in charge of Watford, who currently sit third in the Premier League after a 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth at the weekend.

Watford will respect Bristol City

The new-look Hornets side have scored five goals in the first two games in the league, and will not be taking the Carabao Cup game lightly on Tuesday night.

“We’ll see, now is the moment to start the recovery with our players, and to take my decisions,” Silva told Sky Sports.

“First of all, I will respect Bristol (City) because that is my way, to respect everybody. If the players who played on Saturday don’t seem in good condition then I will make the changes we need. But, I will see.”

Brazilian Richarlison scored on his full debut for Watford at the weekend, while Etienne Capoue’s wonder strike sealed victory down on the south coast.

Hornets wanting to progress in Carabao Cup

Silva made it clear that he will be taking every competition seriously this season, with the Hornets going into every game to win.

He added: “We respect all the competitions and we play all the matches in every competition to win. This is our way. The next is for the cup and we play to win the match.”

In terms of team news, captain Troy Deeney may well make his first appearance of the season, while summer signing Will Hughes is aiming for a starting place.

Younes Kaboul, Daryl Janmaat, Craig Cathcart and Mauro Zarate are all on the sideline and will miss the cup game due to injury.