Bournemouth 0-2 Watford: Richarlison opens his Premier League account as the Cherries continue to struggle

Late goals from Richarlison and Etienne Capoue consigned Bournemouth to consecutive defeats as Watford grabbed a valuable three points on the road.

Tight opening as both sides cancel each other out

In a scrappy opening to the contest, it was Bournemouth who created the first opportunity of note. Josh King played the ball to Ryan Fraser who saw his blocked shot land at the feet of Benik Afobe. The striker unleashed an effort at goal only to see Miguel Britos slide in to deflect the effort over the crossbar.

It took 20 minutes for Watford to show any threat to the hosts as Nathaniel Chalobah headed Nordin Amrabat's cross wide. Yet Bournemouth still looked the most likely side to open the scoring as Afobe formulated the first shot on target 30 minutes into the game, forcing Heurelho Gomes into a palmed save after the powerful forward muscled Britos out of the way.

That moment appeared to open the game up as both teams traded efforts at goal. Chalobah mishit an effort for the visitors before Afobe was thwarted again by Gomes who came out to smother a through ball to the target man.

Yet Watford finished the first half on top with two of their new signings missing chances. Richarlison headed wide from a Jose Holebas corner before Andre Gray scooped over when he should have scored after Richarlison's cut-back.

Embed from Getty Images

Watford build momentum

Bournemouth's warning before the interval served to momentarily spark them into life. Defender Steve Cook met a dangerous corner and his header was deflected by Britos to force Gomes into a smart stop.

Afobe headed wide from another set-piece moments later before Chalobah should have opened the scoring for the visitors. The midfielder powered through the Bournemouth defence only to be thwarted by Asmir Begovic's outstretched leg.

Eddie Howe responded by introducing Jermain Defoe but Watford continued to build some momentum. Richarlison mishit a couple of half chances, whilst Holebas' corners continued to pose a threat to the Cherries.

Richarlison opener proceeds Capoue thunderbolt

It was no surprise to see the visitors eventually break the deadlock on 73 minutes. Gray found space to slide a pass across to Richarlison. The ball deflected off Adam Smith and the Brazilian was able to prod home for his first Watford goal.

The £11.5 million signing could have doubled his tally just minutes later as he headed a cross wide before being replaced by Etienne Capoue as Marco Silva opted for just one in attack to see out the game.

King threatened at the other end as he headed over from a Marc Pugh cross before Capoue sealed all three points for the Hornets. The midfielder chested down a clearance before unleashing a thunderbolt from 25-yards to earn a valuable win for the visitors.