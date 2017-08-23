Southampton 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Nuno's in-form side knock Saints out of Carabao Cup

Southampton will not be repeating the heroics of last season's cup run under Claude Puel, as last year's runners-up crashed out at the hands of Championship high-fliers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Second half goals from Danny Batth and substitute Donovan Wilson ensured the Saints' poor start to the season continued.

 