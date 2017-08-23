Swansea City sign midfielder Sam Clucas from Hull City for undisclosed fee

Swansea City have completed the signing of Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas for an undisclosed fee.

Clucas has signed a four-year contract at the club, for a reported initial fee of £15 million with a potential £1.5 million in add-ons.

The midfielder will be able to go straight into the squad for Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace.

Swansea defender Stephen Kingsley is also expected to go in the opposite direction and join Hull.

The quotes

Speaking to the club website, Clucas said: "Now I’ve found my way to Swansea. It’s taken me a long time to drive here from Hull, but now I really can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve seen a lot of Swansea and one of the main reasons I decided to come here was because of the way they play football. I think it suits me.” Clucas cited, following his move.

“Once you've had a taste for the Premier League you always want to go back.” The 26-year-old stated. “So when the chance came up for me to do that again at Swansea, I grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

“There were a couple of clubs interested, but I felt Swansea was the perfect fit for me.”

Clucas set to join Swansea

This is Swansea’s first foray into the transfer market since the departure of Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton.

Swansea have notably been after a midfielder, there have been links to Stoke City’s Joe Allen and the Chief Executive at Stoke confirmed an enquiry had been made, but it was rejected which probably led to Swansea’s pursuit of Clucas.

This will not be the last dip into the Sigurdsson money either, as Clement has claimed before that he expects another “two or three players” to come into the squad before the deadline.

Wilfried Bony is expected to return to the club, according to Sky Sports and ESPN, in order to bolster their attacking options.

Santiago Arias, a right-back from PSV Eindhoven has also been linked with a move to Swansea. Another full-back does seem necessary with Kingsley about to leave for Hull.

While West Brom’s Nacer Chadli looks to be the main contender to directly replace Sigurdsson in that attacking midfield role for Swansea.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has previously said that they will “deal with them” in regards to a Swansea move for Chadli, but he does appear to have a £25 million pricetag.