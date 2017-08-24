Liverpool handed favourable group draw on UEFA Champions League return

Liverpool have been drawn to face Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and Maribor in this season's UEFA Champions League group stages.

The Reds will face the Russian and Slovenian champions respectively and the five-time UEFA Europa League winners in Group E after being drawn out of pot 3 in Monaco on Thursday.

Jürgen Klopp’s men confirmed their return to the elite European tournament on Wednesday after defeating TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 6-3 over two legs in the play-offs.

Now the German boss will be relishing the start of his first campaign at Anfield in the coveted continental competition.

Klopp not underestimating the opposition

"The draw was exciting and to be a part of it was really special," Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com shortly after proceedings. He added that avoiding the big guns was "more good than bad" however, insisted that the favourable opposition won’t be misjudged.

He explained: "With Sevilla, there is an open bill, I would say. But we all know how good they are in European competition. Moscow is a long trip. And Maribor, in this moment you don’t know a lot about them; a lot of people would underestimate them, we will not."

Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and Maribor’s Champions League status has earned them Liverpool’s "100% respect" and Klopp is hoping his side’s displays on the pitch will earn mutual admiration.

 