Classic matches revisited: Barcelona 7-1 Bayer Leverkusen - Record-breaking Messi hits five

There are times when the whole 'is Lionel Messi the greatest ever' debate seems a little silly. 

The leagues, the Champions Leagues, the goals, the international finals - lost mainly on account of Gonzalo Higuaín being unable to hit a barn door in major finals - should really be enough proof for anyone by now.

But, when the unthinkable happens and Messi stops being a footballer and somebody has to add the word 'former' onto his Wikipedia page, it will be the performances rather than the numbers that people look back on.

And, in early March 2012, Messi came up with one of the displays that we will look back at and wonder why we ever even asked. Barça were defending their Champions League crown, and Bayer Leverkusen were the unlucky prey who wandered into the lion's den at the Camp Nou.

Early warning shots from bloodthirsty Barça

3-1 down from the first leg, Leverkusen didn't have a great deal to lose in the away tie. Barça were out to make a statement, and went into the game with little to no pressure on their gilded shoulders.

The warning signs were there for the visitors from an early stage. A Cesc Fábregas chipped pass over the top was chested down and volleyed hard towards the near post by Messi in the opening minutes, but Bernd Leno reacted well to strongly palm the ball away.

Soon after, Gerard Piqué nodded a Xavi free-kick towards goal when criminally unmarked in the penalty area, but Leno again made a firm save.

With 25 minutes played, though, the floodgates opened. They weren't battered down so much as delicately removed from their hinges by a master craftsman, as Messi chased down a long ball from Xavi down the left channel, raced clear on goal and scooped an impudent effort into the far corner. Leno didn't bother trying to save it.

20 minutes passed, and Messi had his second of the game, and his 50th of the season. Andrés Iniesta found him with a pass out to the right this time and, drifting along the edge of a congested penalty area, picked his moment to pull the trigger and pick out the bottom left. 

 