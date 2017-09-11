Paul Clement unhappy with another home defeat

Swansea City boss Paul Clement has said that he is disappointed with the last few results and it is his full responsibility after the club lost their second game at home this season. Swansea lost 1-0 to Newcastle United yesterday.

The game was Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches’ debuts. However, Jamaal Lascelles stopped the party, firstly, denying a Tammy Abraham goal off the line, and then scored the winning goal in the 76th minute.

Newcastle deserved the victory

Clement admits he is disappointed of his side’s performance after the defeat by Newcastle.

He told the Swansea City website: “I am very disappointed with the way we played,” said the Swans manager, “and I am not quite sure why it turned out like that given the feeling we had going into the game.

“The way we prepared on the training field, in the gym and in the meeting room was good. The atmosphere around the group was very positive.

Reflecting on the performance

The Englishman also said that it was difficult to understand what was going on the field. And admitted that Newcastle played better and deserved to win the match.

“But then there was the performance. I am finding it difficult to understand why I saw what I saw.

“Although the margin of defeat was very small and the goal came from a set-play,” the former Bayern Munich assistant said. “for me the difference between the two teams was greater than that.”

He added: “They played better than us. They were more combative in the duels, in first phase and second balls. For me, they deserved the victory.”

Swansea haven’t started the season losing two games at home since 1967/1968. They have taken their four points from two away games though, against Southampton and Crystal Palace.

Their next match is a tough game against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.