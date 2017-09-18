Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace: Third Round Carabao Cup Preview

Huddersfield Town travel back down to Selhurst Park on Tuesday night to take on Crystal Palace in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The tie is a repeat of the opening game of the season where the Terriers claimed all three points in a 3-0 victory, but since then there have been changes on and off the pitch.

Palace desperate for a win

The Eagles have a new man in charge in former England manager Roy Hodgson, but are still yet to score a Premier League goal despite the fire power of players such as Christian Benteke and Andros Townsend on the wing. Palace’s only goals came in their second-round tie against Ipswich Town in a 2-1 victory and are in desperate need for something to shout about.

Huddersfield however have been in great form this season, conceding just three goals in all competitions, and qualified after a 2-1 at home to Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.

Embed from Getty Images

A number of changes expected

Manager David Wagner has made it clear to everyone on his rotation policy, and it wouldn’t surprise many if we were to see a similar team to the one put out against Rotherham, with some players in need of much needed game time.

Despite the Terriers not fairing fantastically in cup competitions, Wagner insists it is a competition he takes seriously and it has the potential to be an entertaining encounter, especially with Hodgson likely to experiment with the league being his main priority.

Both sides however, no matter what team is fielded, will have quality in their side through being top flight teams, and will both be keen to progress to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Town are unlikely to risk striker Steve Mounie who is overcoming a minor heel injury, whilst Kasey Palmer is still out with a reoccuring hamstring injury, in which Wagner told the media he will not be rushed back:

“It is very important we do not put any pressure on his recovery and we only give him the best support and help we can to get him back as strong as he can be,” said Wagner.

“It makes no sense where he has had so many setbacks to rush now. If he needs more time then he needs more time – we need him consistently fit."

Jonathan Hogg will be pushing for his first start of the season after overcoming injury.