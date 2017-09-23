David Wagner "very happy" with Huddersfield's defensive efforts after 0-0 stalemate at Burnley

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner praised his side's defensive efforts as they ground out a goalless draw away at Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The Terriers extended their winless run to four games with a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor, but they remain in eighth place in the Premier League after recording their fourth clean sheet in the opening six games of the season.

Embed from Getty Images

Wagner praises his team's defensive efforts following draw

Huddersfield boss Wagner was pleased with his side's work in holding off Burnley despite his team being second best for the opening 45 minutes.

The German said afterwards:"I think this is a deserved point. I'm very happy with the defensive work from my players today. We were a little bit too sloppy in possession, we made too many easy mistakes, as we did in the last away game against West Ham, but we spoke about it and in the second-half the players did it much better and we were able to create our moments."

Wagner added that Huddersfield "live from our working attitude and togetherness, particularly in the defence, so everybody feels the responsibility and make the hard yards."

He declared that their team spirit is why they have kept four shut-outs in their first six games, adding: "That is very good and we have to make sure we continue."

Embed from Getty Images

Huddersfield boss feels result was correct

Wagner praised that Huddersfield's opponents Burnley for being "well organised and difficult to break down" and reiterated that a draw "is the right result."

He also looked at the table, saying: "We deserve the nine points that we have so far. We will recover for the next game; Spurs at home."

Laurent Depoitre had, according to the gaffer, "the big chance" of the game just after half-time when his low shot, set up by Tom Ince, was kept out by Burnley keeper Nick Pope. Overall, Wagner felt that "the one or two (chances) we had we were not clinical enough" but said he was "OK with the result and very pleased with the effort."

The Terriers will look to pick up their first win since August 20 with a lunchtime game against Tottenham Hotspur next Saturday at the John Smith's Stadium.