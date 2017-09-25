Amandine Henry returns to Olympique Lyonnais

Olympique Lyonnais are set to become even stronger with the addition of Amandine Henry to their ranks once again. The news was first announced by Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian as Henry currently plies her trade for Portland Thorns FC and OL have already confirmed their signing of Henry.

The French international has already committed to seeing out the rest of the regular season with Portland and as deep as the team goes in the playoffs as well. Once the season ends, Henry will be joining OL in the January transfer window.

Embed from Getty Images

Henry returns to familiar settings

OL is not a new team to Henry who before moving to the US, played for the team for nine seasons. During her time in Lyon, Henry won multiple Division 1 Féminine, Coupe de France Féminine and Champions League titles and will be looking to do the same once again when she arrives in January.

According to the Oregonian, the main reason behind Henry deciding to move on from Portland was down to finances. OL were able to offer more than the Pacific North-West club could offer the midfielder due to the $315,000 USD salary cap imposed on all teams in the National Women's Soccer League.

For a team as fully stocked as OL is, Henry may seem surplus to requirements but there is no replacement for quality and having someone like Henry in midfield will allow the likes of Camille Abily and Dzsenifer Marozsán to be at their creative best without worrying about defending. Henry is also a very capable player herself, having been regarded as the best player for France during the most recent UEFA Women's Euro 2017. The veteran midfielder will be hoping to make most people's favourites to win it all even stronger after winning the NWSL Championship with Portland.