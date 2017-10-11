Report: Newcastle United target Liverpool striker Danny Ings

Rafael Benitez is eyeing a January move for Liverpool striker Danny Ings, according to reports.

As reported by the Shields Gazette, the Newcastle United boss is desperate to add competition to his striking department, with only Dwight Gayle, Aleksandar Mitrović and summer signing Joselu at his disposal.

Benitez was left frustrated at the Magpies' lack of transfer activity and funds provided by owner Mike Ashley, though will remain optimistic about having a positive transfer window this time around.

So far, the 57-year-old has got the best out of his young squad as United sit ninth in Premier League table on 10 points after seven games.

Two successive knee injuries

Ings has been restricted to just 12 appearances for the Reds since joining from Burnley in 2015 following a succession of knee injuries.

The 25-year-old’s first serious knee injury came when in the 76th minute when he suffered a cruciate ligament in the 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton on October 4, 2015 – a game which Ings scored in.

Ings battled last season to win his place back in Jurgen Klopp’s starting 11 but after a series of U21s and Carabao Cup appearances, had a reoccurrence of his injury and ruled him out for a second consecutive season.

This season, the English striker has managed just 17 minutes of first-team action as he slowly continues to fight to regain full fitness.

And Benitez is apparently keen to give Ings a chance of playing senior football by offering him a temporary move to Tyneside.

Likeliest of Ings deal

Benitez may face a battle to lure the former Bournemouth striker to St James’ Park as it has been highlighted that he wishes to win his spot at Liverpool.

Ings told The Times last week that he “still believes in himself” and "still believes he can play in this team."

He added: "When you are at a club like Liverpool, it is not a club that you want to walk away from.”