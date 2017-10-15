Paul Clement is "proud" that Swansea City got a win over Huddersfield Town

Swansea City boss Paul Clement has said that is happy with the 2-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday.

Clement is happy with a victory

Clement showed off his happiness after the Swans got a win at Liberty Stadium. The Englishmen knew his side were favourites yesterday. However, he is still delighted with the result.

Clement told the Swansea official website: “It was an important game for us based on how we have been playing at home and how we have been attacking.

He added: “From the first whistle we were very positive with our attacking and with our pressing high up the field.

The South Wales side's boss said that Huddersfield did not play as they were used to do in the last matches.

“We thought they would try to play from the back as they normally do and we had worked on winning the ball high up the pitch in training.

“We also had attacking intent today.” He said.

“We had willing runners getting into spaces behind the opposition.

“The first goal was a mistake”

Clement admitted that the first goal was not predictable as some people thought, but he knew that Swansea had to fight to take a win at home.

“Okay the first goal was a mistake, but we persevered with pressing high up the field and we forced the error.” He said

“We then started the second half well and got another goal, which gave us the platform to go and win the game.” He finished

Tammy Abraham scored his first goal through a mistake by Jonas Lossl. Swansea pressed high up the pitch which forced the goalkeeper into misplacing his pass straight to Tom Carroll.

Carroll then advanced on to goal before laying the ball on a plate for Abraham.

His second goal came as Luciano Narsingh pushed the ball infield, the ball found its way to Jordan Ayew inside the penalty area, he chipped the ball over Lossl and Abraham made sure the ball found its way into the back of the net.