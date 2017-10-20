Swansea City vs Leicester City Preview: Swans aiming for back-to-back wins over managerless Foxes

Swansea City host a managerless Leicester City this weekend, after the Foxes sacked Craig Shakespeare following their 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Leicester have had a tough start to the season, like their opponents Swansea before last week’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield.

The Swans will be hoping to record another home win over Leicester as they cope with a new manager taking over the reigns this week.

Who is in charge for Leicester?

As Leicester seem to want to take their time over their next managerial appointment, Michael Appleton has been named interim manager for this game.

Appleton, formerly in charge of the Oxford United side that knocked Swansea out of the FA Cup Third Round in 2016, was named as Shakespeare’s assistant over the summer.

Before Oxford, Appleton had spells in charge of Portsmouth, Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers.

Appleton was relegated with Portsmouth in 2011-12, lasted just 65 days at Blackpool and only two days more at Blackburn.

Team news

For the hosts, Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches is fit again following a thigh injury but Wilfried Bony misses out again with another hamstring injury.

Leroy Fer will miss the game through suspension, after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Huddersfield.

Long-term absentees Ki Sung-Yeung and Nathan Dyer made their first appearances of the season against Huddersfield and could be pushing for starts, while Kyle Bartley has suffered a setback until Christmas with a knee injury.

While Appleton has no new injuries for Leicester, as Robert Huth and Matty James remain out with ankle and Achilles injuries respectively.

The quotes

Swansea won their first home game of the season against Huddersfield, but manager Paul Clement hasn’t changed much, saying: “Training has not changed, but it has led to a more relaxing and enjoyable day off on Sunday. I was able to enjoy it.”

He went on to say that Swansea had “a good week of training” but his sessions “has been as focused, if not more than the week leading into Huddersfield, we are ready to go again.”

While Appleton admitted they his players are still “raw” after the Shakespeare sacking, but he is “hoping the players don’t need lifting. The group is very positive and I fully expect our mindset to be on Saturday’s game," said Appleton, who previously took temporary charge of West Brom in the Premier League.

"My full focus is making sure I pick the right team for Saturday. Hopefully with a bit of luck and quality we can go and win.”

Past meetings

Last season, Swansea beat Leicester 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium in February which was Claudio Ranieri’s last Premier League game in charge of the side he took to the title in 2015-16.

Alfie Mawson scored a thumping volley to open the scoring, and Martin Olsson doubled the lead before half-time after a slick passing move involving Gylfi Sigurdsson and Tom Carroll.

Before that game, Leicester had won the previous four meetings between the side and the two teams haven’t played out a draw since 1980.

Predicted line-ups

Swansea: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Sanches, Clucas, Carroll; Narsingh, Abraham, Ayew.

Leicester; Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, King, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy.

Kick-off: Saturday, 21 October, 15:00.