Leicester City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion: Mahrez the man as Foxes make comeback

Riyad Mahrez's equaliser gave Leicester City what could prove to be a crucial home point against West Brom on Monday, with Foxes fans increasingly worried about a relegation fight after another uninspiring performance.

Nacer Chadli had put the Baggies ahead with a free-kick midway through the second-half, Tony Pulis' men settling for a point after Mahrez struck ten minutes from time.

Slow affair early on

Chances were few and far between in a first-half that was very much 'to me to you' in terms of the two teams giving possession away sloppily.

Leicester came closest to forcing the opener, Danny Simpson proving a useful outlet down the right with some good crosses.

It was Simpson who tested Boaz Myhill with a shot of his own as the clock ticked towards the interval, a powerful effort from outside the area forcing the Welshman to beat the ball away to his right.

Immediately going up the other end, West Brom nearly got in as some good passing and movement enabled Gareth Barry to set Jay Rodriguez clear beyond the home defence, only for Harry Maguire to produce some excellent recovery defending and out-muscle the forward from the ball.

Jamie Vardy was cutting a frustrated figure as he argued with officials, and his mood wasn't helped by wasting his only chance of the half. After Iborra dug Simpson's over-hit cross back into the box, Vardy outleaped Hegazi only to nod the ball over.

If Vardy was frustrated in the first-half, he was left fuming at the start of the second, bursting into the box down the right only to be clattered into by Myhill, a yellow card and a free-kick in a not so dangerous position the only result.

Leicester did manage to force a corner from that particular free-kick, allowing them to further test Myhill as the 'keeper pushed Maguire's header wide.

The Foxes' best chance of the opening hour would come just after. Vardy, back on the ball and flicking it to Mark Albrighton, watched on in horror as the winger tee'd up Riyad Mahrez, who duly smashed over the bar from inside the area.

Two goals finally stir game into life

They were made to pay for their mistakes soon after, Nacer Chadli putting the Baggies 1-0 up with their first shot on target.

Most of the blame lies at Kasper Schmeichel's door, the Danish 'keeper moving the wrong way as Chadli struck a 25-yard free-kick towards goal, unable to even dive in attempt to save the ball thereafter.

Leicester would pull one back to level up, but the early second-half momentum to try and win the game had well gone by that point.

Mahrez was the man who equalised, making up for his earlier miss with a fine finish.

Ben Chilwell's cross was expertly diverted to Mahrez by substitute Islam Slimani, the Algerian doing the rest as he brought the ball down to crash a belter into the bottom left hand corner.

That point wasn't enough to move Leicester out of the relegation zone, but they do sit just three points from Southampton in 11th, meaning there's little need to worry just yet.