Manchester City 3-0 Burnley: Citizens overcome Clarets' defence at home

Manchester City continued their winning way atop of the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero firing City ahead

Sergio Aguero opened the scoring in the 30th minute from the penalty spot after Benardo Silva was taken down in the box by Clarets’ keeper Nick Pope. Aguero’s opener was his 177th goal for Manchester City, making him join-top in the club’s all-time goal scoring list. 

City’s goal allowed the match to open up, as the Citizens were having a difficult time creating goal scoring chances against a strong defensive set up by Burnley manager Sean Dyche

Burnley coming back strong

Burnley began the second half on the offensive, surprisingly pinning back Pep Guardiola’s side into their own half.  The Clarets however failed to produce any quality chances on goal. 

The Blues got the insurance goal in the 73rd minute, when Nicolas Otamendi rose above the Burnley defense on a Leroy Sane corner and nodded the ball over the line to put City up 2-0.

 