Manchester City 3-0 Burnley: Citizens overcome Clarets' defence at home

Manchester City continued their winning way atop of the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero firing City ahead

Sergio Aguero opened the scoring in the 30th minute from the penalty spot after Benardo Silva was taken down in the box by Clarets’ keeper Nick Pope. Aguero’s opener was his 177th goal for Manchester City, making him join-top in the club’s all-time goal scoring list.

City’s goal allowed the match to open up, as the Citizens were having a difficult time creating goal scoring chances against a strong defensive set up by Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

Burnley coming back strong

Burnley began the second half on the offensive, surprisingly pinning back Pep Guardiola’s side into their own half. The Clarets however failed to produce any quality chances on goal.

The Blues got the insurance goal in the 73rd minute, when Nicolas Otamendi rose above the Burnley defense on a Leroy Sane corner and nodded the ball over the line to put City up 2-0.

Sane getting in on the act

Sane would get his won goal just two minutes later, ripping apart the defense on a blistering counter attack and off a wonderful through ball from Kevin De Bruyne.

Aguero wouldn’t break the record in this match, as he was replaced by Gabriel Jesus after the third City goal. The Argentine striker will have the chance to break the record on Tuesday night when the Blues host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Round of 16 of the League Cup.

Yaya Toure made an appearance for City, as did the often injured Ilkay Gundogan. The pair of midfielders replaced Fernandinho and De Bruyne once the match was in the bag.

Burnley will feel hard done with the final scoreline, as the Clarets were defensively sound and a threat on the counter for 70 minutes against a great and potent Manchester City attack. Sean Dyche's men, who have come out with results on the road at Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea so far this season played good organized football.

The Clarets will host Newcastle United in their next match, a Premier League match on October 30th at Turf Moor.