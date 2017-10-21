Southampton 1-0 West Bromwich Albion: Boufal genius seals points for Saints

Sofiane Boufal produced a candidate for goal of the season, as Southampton edged out West Bromwich Albion 1-0 in the Premier League at St. Marys' Stadium.

The Moroccan played just nine minutes off the bench, but went on a mazy run from inside his own half- taking out five Baggies defenders - to seal the decisive goal, after Ben Foster had repeatedly frustrated the hosts with a number of saves.

Saints struggle for openings

The hosts almost opened the scoring just before the 20-minute mark when Ryan Bertrand's free-kick clipped the top of the wall and hit the corner of the post, with Baggies' 'keeper Ben Foster beaten.

The Saints full-back then turned provided with his run from deep, as the England defender cut the ball back to Dusan Tadic but the Serbian's shot was tame and straight at Foster.

Salomón Rondón was becoming a spectactor at the opposite end of the pitch for the Baggies with a lack of quality from deep, as Southampton continued to flood the midfield. The biggest incident of note for Tony Pulis' side was the removal of Jonny Evans just after the half-hour mark, after the West Brom skipper sustained an ankle injury. 

Minutes before the break Maya Yoshida had efforts on goal from corners, one from a close range header which forced Foster into a instinctive save, but as the whistle blew for the interval - perhaps unsurprisingly - both sides went into half time goal-less.