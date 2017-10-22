Paul Clement frustrated with his Swansea City side after Leicester City loss

The Swansea City boss Paul Clement has said he is frustrated with the South-Wales side’s behaviour after they were beaten 2-1 by Leicester City on Saturday.

Swansea at fault 

Clement showed his frustration as his Swans lost at the Liberty Stadium. The Englishman knew it would be a tough game yesterday. However, he was still bothered with the result.

“I thought we took a step forward against Huddersfield – we were able to take what we did on the training field into the game,” Clement said.

“But today we have taken a backward step. I think our performance in the first half was what did the damage.

The Swans’ boss admitted that the defence committed a mistake in the game and Leicester’s attitude was predictable.

The first goal was a bit unfortunate because it wasn't  a deflection off the defender’s head, but we spoke a lot about stopping the crosses.

“Nothing that Leicester did today surprised me or the players,” the former Bayern Munich assistant said, “we talked about their dangerous crosses and the danger in counter-attacking situations.

“But there’s talking about it and then there is making sure the application is right on the pitch.