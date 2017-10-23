Swansea City vs Manchester United Preview: Swans and Red Devils looking toregain momentum in Carabao Cup

Swansea City host Manchester United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, after both sides recorded losses in the Premier League last weekend.

Swansea were unable to pick up back-to-back home wins as they lost 2-1 to Leicester City on Saturday.

While United were shocked as Huddersfield Town were 2-1 victors at the John Smith’s Stadium, a third poor performance in a row with games against Benfica against Liverpool.

Team news

Both sides are expected to ring the changes, but Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches have been ruled out of the tie for Swansea.

Manager Paul Clement confirmed that Roque Mesa will start the game, while Sam Clucas, Nathan Dyer, Ki Sung-Yueng, Wayne Routledge and Oliver McBurnie could all be involved.

United are also expected to make several changes, with Sergio Romero, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind pushing for starts.

Eric Bailly could return from injury as on Friday Jose Mourinho said the Ivorian could return “next week” while Phil Jones will be assessed after picking up an injury in the loss to Huddersfield.