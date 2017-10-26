Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Terriers look for second straight shock victory as they take on the Reds

Huddersfield Town visit Liverpool this weekend as they look to record another memorable result against one of the Premier League's top-four contenders. 

David Wagner's men were the talk of the league last weekend after their surprise 2-1 triumph over a title-challenging Manchester United team on home turf.

And they will look to repeat a similar trick as David Wagner faces his good friend Jürgen Klopp in a competitive fixture for the first time, having worked together at Borussia Dortmund.

Only two places separate the two sides as the Reds sit in ninth while the Terriers are flying on their top-flight return and sit 11th.

Klopp's side have faced a brutal early season fixture list with home games against Arsenal and the Red Devils whilst also travelling to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool trounced the Gunners 4-0 and drew 0-0 with United while getting hammered at the Etihad Stadium 5-0 and 4-1 at Wembley Stadium.

Goals aplenty in Reds matches so far

In just nine games, Liverpool have scored 14 goals, but have also conceded 16. Mohamed Salah has found the back of the net nine times in all competitions whilst Philippe Coutinho has netted four times and assisted three in nine games for the club this season.

Roberto Firmino has six goals in all competitions, but hasn't scored in the league since the thrashing of Arsenal in August. Alongside Salah, the duo will be a handful to slow down - with Coutinho likely to miss out due to injury.

 