Arsenal vs Swansea City Preview: Gunners hoping to down wounded Swans

Arsenal host Swansea City on Saturday, and a win could take them into the top four while the Swans will be battling to stay out of the relegation zone.

The Gunners are fifth on 16 points, level with Chelsea but behind on goal difference.

Swansea sit 15th but are only above the relegation zone on goal difference themselves, which means not picking up points at the Emirates Stadium could lead to them slipping into the danger zone.

Gunners blazing, Swans faltering

After a mixed start to the season, Arsenal’s form has certainly improved now that their key players are fit again.

Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez all started together for the first time this season against Everton, where they took apart the Toffees’ defence so badly it resulted in Ronald Koeman losing his job.

Swansea however could only dream of such firepower. Tammy Abraham has been the lone spark in Swansea’s season offensively, as his side have struggled to create chances since Gylfi Sigurdsson’s departure in the summer. 

 